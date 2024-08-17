Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha the most constructive in months, says US official

Washington has put forward on Friday a bridging proposal that closes pretty much all of the gaps between the parties in the talks, the official said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 16 August 2024, 19:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Washington: Negotiations in Doha to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a hostage deal have been the most productive one that parties have had in months, and negotiators believe they have a deal ready to go even if there is still some work to be done, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday.

"It was consensus of all of the participants over the past 48 hours that there's really a new spirit here to drive it to a conclusion," the official said, speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity.

He added that Washington has put forward on Friday a bridging proposal that closes pretty much all of the gaps between the parties in the talks.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 August 2024, 19:21 IST
World newsUnited StatesIsraelGazaDoha

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT