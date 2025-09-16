Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Gaza is burning', says Israel as it launches huge ground assault

In launching the assault, Israel's government defied European leaders threatening sanctions, and warnings from even some of Israel's own military commanders that it could be a costly mistake.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 13:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 13:00 IST
World newsIsraelGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us