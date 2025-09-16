Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Minister Manohar Lal Khattar emphasises for early installation of smart meters in government offices

The minister stressed the need for reducing the debt of distribution utilities and improving their efficiency to provide quality and reliable power supply to consumers.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 15:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 15:12 IST
India NewsManohar Lal KhattarSmart meters

Follow us on :

Follow Us