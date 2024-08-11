Gaza says 39,790 Palestinians killed since October 7, US says 'deeply concerned' after fresh attack on school

The school compound in Gaza City housed displaced Palestinian families. The Gaza Civil Emergency Service, which has a credible record stating casualty numbers, said about 100 people were killed in Saturday's strike. Israel said around 20 militants had been operating at the compound.

Video from the site showed body parts scattered among rubble and more bodies being carried away and covered in blankets.

"We are deeply concerned about reports of civilian casualties in Gaza following a strike by the Israel Defense Forces on a compound that included a school," the White House said in a statement, adding Washington was in touch with Israel to seek more information.