Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

German president urges US not to forgo allies as he honours Biden

Biden's swansong trip to Berlin to discuss matters from the war in Ukraine to the expanding conflict in the Middle East comes as elections loom in the United States in two-and-a-half weeks.
Reuters
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 11:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 11:42 IST
World newsUnited StatesJoe BidenGermanyGerman

Follow us on :

Follow Us