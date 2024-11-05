Germany arrests 8 suspected members of right-wing group plotting fall of govt

<p>Berlin: German police have arrested eight suspected members of a right-wing militant group driven by racist ideology and conspiracy theories who had been training in warfare for the downfall of the modern German state, prosecutors said on Tuesday.</p><p>News of the arrests came as a 450-strong police operation was under way to dismantle the group, named by prosecutors as "Saechsische Separatisten", or Saxony Separatists.</p><p>"Our security authorities have thus thwarted at an early stage militant coup plans by right-wing terrorists, who were longing for a Day X to attack people and our state with armed force," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement.</p>.Canadian MP asks law enforcement agencies to take Khalistani violent extremism seriously.<p>This would be the second coup plot uncovered in Germany in recent years.</p><p>The so-called "Reichsbuerger" movement was exposed in 2022, led by a would-be prince with ambitions to overthrow the state and install a caretaker government, in a case that shocked Germany with its detailed network and planning.</p><p>The group targeted in Tuesday's operation was formed no later than November 2020, the federal prosecutor's office said in a statement.</p><p>"It is a militant group of 15 to 20 individuals whose ideology is characterised by racist, anti-Semitic and partially apocalyptic ideas," the statement added.</p><p>Convinced that Germany is nearing collapse, with the fall of government and society prophesied for an undetermined "Day X", the group had been training to use force to establish a new system in the country's east inspired by National Socialism, according to investigators.</p><p>"If necessary, unwanted groups of people are supposed to be removed from the area by means of ethnic cleansing," the statement said.</p>.<p><strong>Paramilitary training</strong></p><p>Those arrested include four suspected founding members, identified as suspected ringleader Joerg S., as well as Joern S., Karl K. and Norman T.</p><p>Some are to be prosecuted as minors and adolescents.</p><p>The eight face charges of participating in a domestic terrorist organisation.</p><p>Prosecutors said they completed paramilitary training, focusing on urban warfare, firearms handling, nocturnal marching and patrolling.</p><p>The group had also procured military hardware, such as camouflage fatigues, combat helmets, gas masks and bullet-proof vests.</p><p>Seven of the suspects were captured in and around the eastern cities of Leipzig, Dresden and Meissen, while another was taken into custody in the Polish border town of Zgorzelec.</p>