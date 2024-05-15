'Ghost' looming over sleeping child caught on camera after grandfather's death

In an unusual incident in US' Michigan, a resident posted an image on social media which has gone viral for all 'spooky' reasons. The image features a 'ghost' like figure next to his sleeping child.

The picture, captured by the house camera, and posted by Jon Kipke on Facebook shows a ghostly figure looming over Kipke's son, surprisingly just one month after the baby's grandfather died, according to Daily Star.

Kipke posted, "I'm not sure what this is but one of my inside cameras picked this up. Unfortunately the inside system does not go in video mode, just snapshots of movement and sound. To my knowledge I have never been contacted from the otherside or had any strange things happen to me in my house. But I live in a 100-year-old farm house. Also that is my youngest son sleeping on the floor. I just thought this was interesting."