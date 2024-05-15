'Ghost' looming over sleeping child caught on camera after grandfather's death

In an unusual incident in US' Michigan, a resident posted an image on social media which has gone viral for all 'spooky' reasons. The image features a 'ghost' like figure next to his sleeping child.
The picture, captured by the house camera, and posted by Jon Kipke on Facebook shows a ghostly figure looming over Kipke's son, surprisingly just one month after the baby's grandfather died, according to Daily Star.
Kipke posted, "I'm not sure what this is but one of my inside cameras picked this up. Unfortunately the inside system does not go in video mode, just snapshots of movement and sound. To my knowledge I have never been contacted from the otherside or had any strange things happen to me in my house. But I live in a 100-year-old farm house. Also that is my youngest son sleeping on the floor. I just thought this was interesting."
As per the report, a Facebook user commented, "It looks like a gentleman. You can see the outline of his body, head, shoulders, arms. He's also wearing a hat," another said, "Looks like it's looking at your son."
One netizen described the figure as a lady and others said its just "mist".
"Wow. I don't see a man like other people. I see a woman with black hair and a 40's or 50's style dress. Wearing an apron over it, just the half apron. But, yes she is looking at your son. Her face is too blurry to make out any details but it appears that she has somewhat short, curly hair."
One comment reads, "It looks like a smudge on the lens," while another read, "Looks like mist to me."
