Hamas chief blames Israel for stalled ceasefire talks, leaves door open

Cairo: Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh blamed Israel on Sunday for stalling ceasefire talks and rejecting Hamas's demand to end the war on Gaza, but said the group was still seeking a negotiated solution.

Haniyeh said Israel hadn't yet given a commitment to end its military offensive, pull out its forces and allow displaced Palestinians to return to their homes across the Gaza Strip.

"We don't want an agreement that doesn't end the war on Gaza," said Haniyeh in a televised speech, one day before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins.

"The enemy still refuses to make guarantees and clear commitments over the issue of ceasefire and stopping the aggressive war on our people," he added.

Haniyeh said his group was determined to defend its people and, at the same time, seek a negotiated solution.