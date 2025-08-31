Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Hamas confirms death of its military leader Mohammed Sinwar

Hamas did not provide details on Sinwar's death but published pictures of him along with other group leaders, describing them as 'martyrs'.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 02:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 August 2025, 02:22 IST
World newsHamas

Follow us on :

Follow Us