Hamas confirms death of its military leader Mohammed Sinwar

<p>Cairo: The Palestinian militant group Hamas confirmed on Saturday the death of its Gaza military chief Mohammad Sinwar, a few months after Israel said it killed him in a strike in May.</p><p>Hamas did not provide details on Sinwar's death but published pictures of him along with other group leaders, describing them as "martyrs".</p><p>Mohammad Sinwar was the younger brother of Yahya Sinwar, the Islamist faction's chief, who co-masterminded the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, and whom Israel had killed in combat a year later.</p><p>He was elevated to the top ranks of the group after the death of the brother.</p><p>His confirmed death would leave his close associate Izz al-Din Haddad, who currently oversees operations in northern Gaza, in charge of Hamas' armed wing across the whole of the enclave.</p>