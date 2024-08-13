Hamas reiterates it wants Gaza truce deal implemented, not new talks

Cairo: Hamas is sticking to its demand that Gaza truce talks focus on a deal already discussed with Israel and mediators rather than starting anew, an official said on Tuesday, after Israeli airstrikes killed at least 19 Palestinians in the enclave.

The US said on Monday that it expected peace talks slated for Thursday to go ahead as planned, and that a ceasefire agreement was still possible.

Axios reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken planned to set off on Tuesday for discussions in Qatar, Egypt and Israel.

The Israeli government said it would send a delegation to Thursday's talks, but Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that ran Gaza before the war, requested a workable plan to implement a proposal it has already accepted rather than more talks.