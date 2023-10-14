Hamas releases video of militants 'taking care' of babies taken from Israel

Amid the chaotic and lethal war between Hamas and Israel, the Israeli military reposted a harrowing video portraying Hamas militants attending to children, a video that was originally posted by the armed group.
The Gaza Strip-based armed group responsible for the terror attack on Israel last Saturday and the abduction of approximately 150 individuals of various nationalities released the video on their Telegram channel.
Their apparent intention was to showcase the 'well-being' of the infants they were holding as hostages.
In the video shared by Israel Defense Forces on platform X, formerly Twitter, a man in camouflage with an AK series assault rifle slung across his chest is seen cradling a baby, the infant's back resting against the firearm.
Simultaneously, another scene features a group of men gently pushing a stroller to soothe a crying baby.
Other infants in prams are seen, most likely between the ages of four and six.
The video starts with a child seated on a table, sobbing, while a Hamas operative proceeds to wrap a bandage around the child's ankle.
With the Palestinian militant group Hamas launching a deadly attack on Israel and Israel's declaration of potential retaliation, a tide of misinformation and counterfeit videos are being circulated across news networks and social media platforms.
In a society heavily influenced by technology, distinguishing between genuine information and deceptive content, false claims, or intentionally misleading videos has become progressively challenging.