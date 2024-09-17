Hamas says Lebanon pager blasts are escalation that will lead Israel to defeat

Cairo: Hamas condemned on Tuesday the series of pager blasts across Lebanon as part of Israel's "aggression" in the region, saying they were an escalation that would only lead Israel to "failure and defeat", according to a statement released by the group.

At least eight people were killed and 2,750 others including Hezbollah fighters, medics and Iran's envoy to Beirut were wounded on Tuesday when the pagers they use to communicate exploded across Lebanon, security sources and the Lebanese health minister said.