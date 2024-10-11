Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Harris as prepared to be President as any nominee in past; election going to be tight: Obama

'What I cannot understand is why anybody would think that Donald Trump will shake things up in a way that is good for you,' Obama said.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 03:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 03:04 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpKamala HarrisBarack Obama

Follow us on :

Follow Us