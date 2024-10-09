Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Harris cracks a beer with Colbert and talks Gaza, Trump and Putin

The vice president's appearance with Colbert capped a busy day of high-profile interviews, which she had almost entirely avoided during the rollout of her abbreviated campaign.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 04:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 04:35 IST
World newsUnited StatesUS newsKamala HarrisTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us