Harris says she is trying to get a second debate with Trump

Atlanta: US Democratic candidate Kamala Harris is trying to get a second opportunity to debate her Republican challenger Donald Trump in this year's presidential race, she said on Friday.

"I'm trying to get another debate. We'll see," Harris, the US vice president, said in front of about 600 people at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta.

Harris and Trump debated each other for the first time on Sept. 10, in a contest that polls showed was won by the Democratic nominee.

Trump last week said he would not participate in another debate against Harris before the November 5 election.