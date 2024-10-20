Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Harris, Trump court early voters; Usher, Lizzo join campaign trail

Harris will need strong results in the majority non-white cities of Detroit and Atlanta and their surrounding suburbs to repeat US President Joe Biden's 2020 wins in Michigan and Georgia.
Reuters
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 22:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 22:09 IST
World newsUS newsDonald TrumpKamala Harris

Follow us on :

Follow Us