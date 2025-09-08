Menu
Homeworld

Haryana youth shot dead in US after he tried to stop man from urinating outside store, says family

The head of Barah Kalan village in Jind, Suresh Kumar Gautam, said on Monday that the youth, Kapil, from his village, who had gone to the US nearly three years ago, was murdered on Saturday.
Published 08 September 2025, 10:37 IST
