'He will be born evil': China woman aborts child after social media warnings

A Chinese woman has reportedly aborted her baby body after being told on social media that he might have a condition that people often mistakenly associate with aggressive and violent tendencies.

According to a report by South China Morning Post, prenatal checks on the unborn boy revealed that he has the XYY syndrome (also known as Jacob's syndrome), a condition that is mistakenly linked to criminal behaviour.

It all began on July 14, when Jiujiu from Sichuan in southwestern China shared her prenatal examination report on Chinese social media platform Douyin. The report indicated that the baby was highly likely to have the syndrome.

Studies show that people with the the XYY syndrome—found exclusively in males—tend to exhibit impulsive and hyperactive behaviours, but the syndrome is not linked to aggression or psychopathy.