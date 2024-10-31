Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Hezbollah attack kills five in northern Israel as US envoys push truce

Separately, Israel issued an evacuation warning to residents of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon for a second consecutive day.
Reuters
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 14:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2024, 14:18 IST
World newsIsraelHezbollahConflict

Follow us on :

Follow Us