Hong Kong authorities say soil infection killed monkeys, as 11th dies

<p>Hong Kong: Melioidosis, a bacterial infection, was responsible for killing at least nine monkeys at a Hong Kong zoo, authorities said, as a further two died over the weekend, taking the total to 11 in the past week.</p><p>Part of the zoo, built in 1860 and the oldest park in Hong Kong, has remained shut since Oct 14 when authorities reported the first batch of monkey deaths.</p><p>Housed in five separate cages, the deceased monkeys included the De Brazza species as well as one common squirrel monkey, cotton-top tamarins and white-faced sakis.</p><p>Authorities said nine monkeys died of sepsis after catching melioidosis. Autopsies found a large amount of the melioidosis-inducing bacteria in the monkeys organs, which likely came from soil near the monkeys habitat, they said.</p><p>Further tests are needed to determine the cause of death of the latest two monkeys.</p><p>Kevin Yeung, the city's culture and tourism minister, told local broadcaster RTHK that works at the zoo required digging up the soil near where the monkeys lived.</p><p>Workers were then believed to have brought contaminated soil into the cage through their shoes, he said.</p><p>"We have cordoned off the whole mammals section for the time being, so there will be no sort of contact between normal citizens with the animals," he said.</p><p>The bacteria is particularly common in moist clay soil. Even though it can affect both humans and animals, it is unlikely to be passed from animals to humans, authorities said.</p><p>The zoo, located just above the city's financial cetnre and near government house, houses around 158 birds, 70 mammals and 21 reptiles in about 40 enclosures.</p>