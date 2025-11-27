Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Hong Kong police arrest three on suspicion of manslaughter as apartment fire death toll rises to 55, hundreds missing

The tightly packed complex in the northern Tai Po district has 2,000 apartments in eight blocks, housing more than 4,600 people. By Thursday morning, authorities said they had brought the fire in four blocks under control, with operations continuing in three blocks.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 08:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2025, 02:55 IST
World newsFire AccidentHong Kong

Follow us on :

Follow Us