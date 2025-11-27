Hong Kong police arrest three on suspicion of manslaughter as apartment fire death toll rises to 55, hundreds missing
The tightly packed complex in the northern Tai Po district has 2,000 apartments in eight blocks, housing more than 4,600 people. By Thursday morning, authorities said they had brought the fire in four blocks under control, with operations continuing in three blocks.
#WATCH | China | A huge fire that broke out at a residential apartment complex in Hong Kong yesterday, which has claimed the lives of 44 people with 300 people still missing, continues to burn. According to the Police, the fire may have been spread by unsafe scaffolding and foam… pic.twitter.com/SeCC6O9QVM