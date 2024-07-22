Honoured by Biden's endorsement, aim to defeat Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda: Kamala Harris

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton quickly endorsed Harris to be the nominee. "We've lived through many ups and downs, but nothing has made us more worried for our country than the threat posed by a second Trump term," they said in a joint statement.

"He has promised to be a dictator on day one, and the recent ruling by his servile Supreme Court will only embolden him to further shred the Constitution. Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we've got to elect her," the Clintons said.

In her statement, Harris thanked Biden on behalf of the country's people for his extraordinary leadership and said, "His remarkable legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many Presidents who have served two terms in office."

"It is a profound honour to serve as his vice president, and I am deeply grateful to the President, Dr Biden, and the entire Biden family. I first came to know President Biden through his son Beau. We were friends from our days working together as Attorneys General of our home states," she said.

"As we worked together, Beau would tell me stories about his dad. The kind of father and the kind of man he is. And the qualities Beau revered in his father are the same qualities, the same values, I have seen every single day in Joe's leadership as President: His honesty and integrity. His big heart and commitment to his faith and his family. And his love of our country and the American people," Harris said.

With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and the country above everything else, she added.

Earlier, Biden announced that he has decided not to contest the presidential election.

"My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it's been the best decision I've made," Biden said.

The 81-year-old president's decision comes four months before Americans go to the polls on November 5.

Such a decision from Biden comes amid a visible deterioration in his health. The president is currently in self-isolation at his Delaware residence after he tested positive with Covid-19.

Biden said he will speak to the nation later this week in more detail about his decision.