How a WhatsApp group kept up spirit and hope for community members in Be'eri amid Hamas attack

A WhatsApp group has come to the rescue of residents living close to the Be'eri Kibbutz near the Gaza border amid the raging Israel-Hamas war in the region. Scores of residents who were stuck in the area amid the onslaught by the Hamas terrorists had no hope but a WhatsApp group that had members sharing their fears, rescue efforts and pleas for help as the militants went through the houses in the area, taking hostages.

The chats in the group were shared with the BBC, which in a report said how the incident started with a message in the group, "We have a terrorist on the stairs. Call someone."

The group, named as 'Be'eri mothers' on WhatsApp started sharing their fears and pleas for help as the Hamas terrorists started burning down houses and abducting people to take as hostages from the region.

The women in the group, which was later renamed as "Be'eri Mothers Emergency", shared information on where terrorists were in the city so that some can attempt to escape and also ways to escape burnt down houses and also help for evacuation.