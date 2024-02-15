Hundreds flee one of Gaza's last working hospitals, fearing Israeli attack

The tensions at the hospital played out as Israel carried out extensive airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Wednesday in response to a deadly rocket attack on northern Israel. The rocket attack struck a military base near the city of Safed, killing a soldier and wounding eight people, Israeli authorities said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion quickly fell on Hezbollah, the Lebanese militia allied with Hamas.

Israeli forces have been expanding their offensive in Khan Younis for weeks, saying they are targeting Hamas militants in the city. Israeli leaders have also vowed to invade Rafah, farther south, calling it Hamas' last stronghold. More than 1 million people have sought shelter in Rafah, raising international alarm at what could happen should Israel begin a full-scale military operation there.

The Israeli military on Wednesday accused Hamas of conducting military activity on the grounds of Nasser hospital and said the area "was used to hold hostages."

"We demand the immediate cessation of all military activity in the area of the hospital and the immediate departure of military operatives from it," the Israeli military said in a statement.

The military also instructed civilians to evacuate, though it said it had not called on patients and medical staff to leave. It called for civilians sheltering at the hospital to go to "safer spaces" in southern and central Gaza and said that Israel had "opened a secure route to evacuate the civilian population."

A video shared on social media Wednesday and verified by The New York Times showed crowds of people, many carrying belongings and bedding, leaving the hospital as explosions sounded in the background.

But many Palestinians and aid groups say that no place in Gaza is safe, and doctors at the hospital and the Gaza Health Ministry said that some people who tried to flee the hospital compound Tuesday were shot at by Israeli soldiers, who killed some and wounded others.

The Israeli military did not respond to questions about those reports.

As Israeli troops approached the hospital, negotiators met in Cairo for a second day of discussions aimed at reaching an agreement that could pause the fighting and free the remaining hostages taken to Gaza during the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack on Israel. But Israel and Hamas do not appear to be close to a deal.

An Egyptian official briefed on the talks after a first day of high-level negotiations Tuesday ended without an agreement described the tenor of the negotiations as positive.

On Wednesday, however, the Israeli news media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had pulled the Israeli delegation from the talks -- something that his office, in a statement, did not directly address. But the statement said that "Prime Minister Netanyahu is committed that Israel will not submit to Hamas' delusional demands."