Hurricane Beryl aims at Mexico tourist hotspots after soaking Jamaica, Caymans

Stragglers perused the beach in Cancun on Thursday evening as winds began picking up. In nearby Playa del Carmen, police blocked off beach entrances with yellow caution tape to dissuade visitors ahead of Beryl's arrival.

The unusually fierce, early hurricane was located about 180 miles (290 km) east of Tulum, according to the USNational Hurricane Center (NHC).

Earlier on Thursday, officials in the Cayman Islands issued the all clear after the storm spared them the worst.

"We had ever confidence that the Lord would hear our prayer, and I am absolutely delighted to say that he has delivered us," Premier Juliana O'Connor-Connolly said on Thursday.

Caribbean islands further east were less fortunate. Authorities say at least 11 people have died across Jamaica, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and in northern Venezuela.

The toll could rise, especially as communications are restored on islands devastated by extensive flooding and powerful winds.

"We're happy to be alive, happy that the damage was not more extensive," said Joseph Patterson, a bee keeper in the southwestern Jamaican town of Bogue. He described felled power lines, roads blocked with debris and "tremendous damage" to farms.

Beryl's center skirted Jamaica's southern coast, pummeling communities as a powerful Category 4 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale before weakening slightly later on Thursday.

There were two deaths in Jamaica related to the storm, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said in an interview on CBC on Thursday.

Still, most Jamaicans were "giving thanks," Holness said, after having "escaped the worst".