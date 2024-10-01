Home
I chose freedom over justice, Julian Assange tells European lawmakers

Assange, 53, returned to his home country Australia in June after a deal was struck for his release which saw him plead guilty to violating US espionage law, ending a 14-year British legal odyssey.
01 October 2024

01 October 2024
