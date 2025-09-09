Menu
Homeworld

'I lose my freedom today': Thailand’s former strongman Thaksin jailed as dynasty crumbles

Once unstoppable, Thaksin Shinawatra’s grip on Thailand’s politics is unraveling after the Supreme Court ruled his hospital stay unlawful, marking the first time a former Thai premier faces prison.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 09:26 IST
Published 09 September 2025, 09:26 IST
World newsSupreme CourtPrime MinisterThailandjailed

