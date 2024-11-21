Iceland sees string of volcanic eruptions

<p>Copenhagen: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iceland">Iceland's </a>Reykjanes peninsula has seen a string of volcanic eruptions since 2021 when geological systems dormant for around 800 years became active again.</p><p>Experts say the region, just south of the capital Reykjavik and home to 30,000 people, could experience so-called fissure eruptions repeatedly for several centuries.</p><p>Following is a timeline of recent eruptions:</p> .Iceland volcano erupts for 10th time in three years; no disruptions.<p><strong>March 19, 2021</strong></p><p>Lava fountains erupted from a 500 to 750 meters long fissure in the Fagradalsfjall system. Volcanic activity in the area continued for six months, prompting thousands of tourists to visit.</p><p>More than 40,000 earthquakes occurred on the peninsula in the month leading up to the eruption, a huge jump from the 1,000 to 3,000 earthquakes each year since 2014.</p> .<p><strong>August 3, 2022</strong></p><p>The three-week eruption in the Fagradalsfjall volcanic system started after days of earthquake activity. Due to poisonous gases, tourists and residents were asked to avoid the area and a "code red" stopped airplanes flying over the site.</p> .<p><strong>July 10, 2023</strong></p><p>The small eruption of the Litli Hrutur volcanic system, some 60 km from the capital, resulted in gas pollution from lava, though it was far from any densely populated areas.</p> .<p><strong>December 18, 2023</strong></p><p>An eruption in the Svartsengi volcanic system near Grindavik sent lava and smoke across a wide area after weeks of intense earthquake activity. A roughly 4 km long crack in the ground stretched towards Grindavik.</p><p><strong>January 14, 2024</strong></p><p>The eruption lasted two days, and the lava flow reached the outskirts of Grindavik, home to nearly 4,000 residents, setting three houses alight.</p> .<p><strong>February 8, 2024</strong></p><p>This eruption lasted roughly a day, with lava spewing 80 m high from a 3 km crack.</p><p>Lava flows damaged pipelines after which hot water supply used to warm homes was cut off during freezing winter temperatures. The Blue Lagoon closed after lava covered a road.</p> .<p><strong>March 16, 2024</strong></p><p>The eruption between the Hagafell and Store-Skogfell peaks lasted for 54 days, making it the second-longest on the Reykjanes peninsula since 2021.</p><p>It erupted in the same area as the previous outburst and spewed smoke, molten rock and bright orange lava from an estimated 3 km fissure.</p><p><strong>May 29, 2024</strong></p><p>The eruption near Hagafell on the Reykjanes peninsula lasted for 24 days leaving a large area covered in solidified lava.</p><p>The eruption was the most powerful since the volcanic system became active again three years earlier. Lava fountains reached a height of 50 metres (164 feet) and a fissure length of at least 3.4 km.</p> .<p><strong>August 22, 2024</strong></p><p>An eruption at Sundhnukar crater on the Reykjanes peninsula that lasted 16 days spewed glowing hot lava and smoke into the night sky around midnight with a fissure length of around 3.9 km (2.4 miles).</p><p>The nearby area was evacuated although the lava was not flowing towards Grindavik.</p><p><strong>November 20, 2024</strong></p><p>An eruption burst out in the middle of the night with very short notice.</p><p>It had a fissure length of around 3 km (2 miles) and was estimated to be significantly smaller than the previous one, according to Iceland's meteorological office.</p>