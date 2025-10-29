Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

ICJ tells Israel to let UN aid flow into Gaza – but UN’s own failures throughout the war loom large

In its verdict, the ICJ unanimously reaffirmed that the use of starvation as a method of warfare is prohibited under international law.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 08:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 08:37 IST
World newsIsraelUnited NationsGazaICJ

Follow us on :

Follow Us