<p>Dhaka: A four-member specialist medical team from the UK arrived in Bangladesh on Wednesday to assist in the treatment of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who remains in a critical condition in a private hospital here.</p>.<p>The delegation, led by Dr Richard Buell, visited Evercare Hospital soon after arrival and reviewed the condition of the 80-year-old Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson, news portal <em>tbsnews.net</em> reported.</p>.<p>The UK doctors also held an initial round of discussions with the local medical team treating her, it said, quoting hospital sources.</p>.<p>Buell arrived in Dhaka in the morning, BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan was quoted as saying by the state-run <em>BSS</em> news agency.</p>.<p>Khan hoped the arrival of foreign specialists will mark significant progress in Zia's ongoing medical care.</p>.<p>According to vernacular daily <em>Pratidin</em>, Buell is a professor of intensive care medicine at King's College London and a consultant in intensive care medicine at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust.</p>.<p>The UK-based experts are in Dhaka to help formulate an advanced treatment plan and provide recommendations in coordination with local physicians.</p>.<p>Another team of Chinese specialists is scheduled to arrive later in the day. A Chinese medical team had already reached Dhaka on Monday and joined the medical board supervising Zia's treatment. The board is led by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder.</p><p>Zia's personal physician and BNP standing committee member Dr AZM Zahid told reporters on Tuesday that she is "maintaining the treatment" being administered despite her critical state.</p>.<p>He, however, reiterated that there was no scope to take the former premier abroad at this stage.</p>.<p>Hossain said India, China, the US, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan have also extended their medical assistance.</p>.<p>The three-time prime minister was admitted to the private hospital on November 23 after being diagnosed with infections affecting her heart and lungs.</p>.<p>She was moved to the coronary care unit four days later as her complications worsened.</p>.<p>Her condition deteriorated further, and she was placed on ventilation on Sunday night, BNP Vice-Chairman Advocate Ahmed Aazam Khan had said.</p>.<p>Security was tightened around Zia on early Tuesday after the interim government on Monday declared her a "very, very important person", enabling the deployment of the Special Security Force (SSF) for her protection.</p>.<p>Zia is currently staying in a cabin on the fourth floor, where surrounding cabins have been vacated as part of heightened security protocols.</p>.<p>Special prayers for Zia's recovery are being held across Bangladesh, including in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Barishal, Sylhet and Mymensingh, by BNP units and supporters.</p>