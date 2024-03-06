'If you are reading this...': Elon Musk takes a swipe at Meta during Instagram, Facebook's global downtime

Elon Musk, who owns one of Meta's biggest social media rivals - X (formerly Twitter), used his platform to take a dig at his rivals. "If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working" Musk said on his post.
Sometime later, while the outage still persisted, Musk sent out a second post, this time a meme, taking a shot at a post from Meta's Communications Director, Andy Stone, who posted regarding the outage.
Musk has been known to make such humorous posts and take shots at his rivals whenever possible.
More than three lakh reports of outages were recorded for Facebook, along with 40,000 reports for Instagram, according to the tracking website Downdetector.
Meta has about 3.19 billion daily active users across its family of apps, which also include WhatsApp and Threads.
(Published 06 March 2024, 05:55 IST)