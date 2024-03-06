JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'If you are reading this...': Elon Musk takes a swipe at Meta during Instagram, Facebook's global downtime

Elon Musk took to Twitter to poke fun at Meta last night, following the global outage of its social apps between 8.30 pm and 9.30 pm.
Last Updated 06 March 2024, 05:55 IST

Follow Us

Tuesday night saw reports from users of Facebook, Instagram, and Threads encountering difficulties accessing the social media platforms.

Additionally, Meta Quest users faced challenges logging into their headsets. The outage persisted for approximately an hour before all applications returned to normal functionality.

Elon Musk, who owns one of Meta's biggest social media rivals - X (formerly Twitter), used his platform to take a dig at his rivals. "If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working" Musk said on his post.

Sometime later, while the outage still persisted, Musk sent out a second post, this time a meme, taking a shot at a post from Meta's Communications Director, Andy Stone, who posted regarding the outage.

Musk has been known to make such humorous posts and take shots at his rivals whenever possible.

More than three lakh reports of outages were recorded for Facebook, along with 40,000 reports for Instagram, according to the tracking website Downdetector.

Meta has about 3.19 billion daily active users across its family of apps, which also include WhatsApp and Threads.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 March 2024, 05:55 IST)
World newsBusiness NewsTechnologyFacebookInstagramMeta​​​​​​​Elon MuskTrendingx

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT