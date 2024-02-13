Imran Khan's party forms committees to strategise government formation in Centre, Punjab, KP

Islamabad: Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party has established special committees to strategise the government formation at the Centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Participants during the party’s core committee meeting agreed to early completion of the nomination process for important government and parliamentary positions according to the recommendations and strategies proposed by the committees, Dawn News cited a statement as saying on Monday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is formulating a plan to form its government in the Centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after independent candidates backed by the party bagged 101 of the 266 National Assembly seats in the recently concluded February 8 elections marred by allegations of rigging.

The PTI-backed candidates ran as independents due to the party losing the election symbol of ‘bat’ following controversy surrounding its intra-party elections.

The statement issued after the party’s core committee said specialised committees entrusted with the responsibility of devising strategies for government formation in these pivotal regions had been constituted.