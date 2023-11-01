In a first, Diwali festivities reverberate at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida

“Bringing Diwali to Walt Disney World Resort for the first time ever was so exhilarating,” Beri said. “We created history by sharing the joy and excitement of this important festival with the South Asian dance community. Celebrating the magic of Diwali in ‘The Most Magical Place on Earth’ was truly a dream come true.”

Beri said Jashn Productions is looking forward to bringing people together to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of South Asia with more events like the Diwali Dance Fest.