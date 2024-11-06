Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

In a first, US independent turnout tops Democrats, ties Republicans, Edison Research says

The independent share stood at 34 per cent in the latest update of Edison's exit poll, compared with 34 per cent for Republicans and 32 per cent for Democrats.
Reuters
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 10:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 10:22 IST
World newsUnited StatesUS newsRepublican partyDemocratic PartyUS Presidential Elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us