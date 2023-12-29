In Gaza, rows of white shrouds symbolise mounting civilian deaths

Gaza, Rafa, Cairo: "My life, my eyes, my soul," a husband writes on the white shroud wrapped around his wife after the war devastating Gaza took her life.

A bereaved son writes "my mother and everything" on the burial cloth covering his mother, another of the more than 21,000 Palestinians killed in the Israel-Hamas confrontation.

Over the past 12 weeks the piece of white cloth has become a symbol of civilian deaths wrought by Israel in retaliation for Hamas killing 1,200 people and taking 240 hostages in its October 7 cross-border raid, the deadliest day in Israel's history.

While the besieged Palestinian territory faces severe shortages of food, water and medicine, the white coverings used to wrap dead Palestinians have remained in abundant supply.

Not all the shrouds bear loving words. Such is the war's chaos, some of the dead cannot immediately be identified.

In such cases, the shrouds bear the words "unknown male" or "unknown female", and before burial pictures are taken and the date and place of the strike documented so individuals can be identified by relatives later.