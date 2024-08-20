In jail and offline: Internet lack worsens UK's prisons crisis

London: The sun has risen on Operation Early Dawn, the British government's emergency plan to mitigate overcrowding in the country's packed jails by keeping offenders in police cells for longer.

The emergency measure was triggered after hundreds of people were arrested following anti-immigration riots this month.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government has said the arrests over racist violence aimed at migrants and Muslims had worsened a prison capacity crisis that had already seen ministers say they would have to release some prisoners early.

Even before the riots, Starmer, who was elected in July, described the prison system as a "monumental failure".

Britain has western Europe's highest rate of incarceration. As of July 5, England and Wales had 87,453 prisoners - up from 86,035 a year earlier and close to what prison governors see as a maximum capacity of 88,864.

The overall number has doubled since 1990 but spending on prisons is set to fall by nearly 6 per cent per year.

One solution, charities and experts say, could be changing the purpose of prisons so that they focus on rehabilitation rather than punishment, while bridging the digital divide to allow inmates to study and prepare themselves for life outside again.

During the coronavirus pandemic many schools and other educational services went online but prisons have not caught up.

Only 18 out of 117 prisons in England and Wales have the cabling or hardware to support broadband, according to 2021 research, leaving British inmates with learning challenges when, elsewhere, digitisation in prisons looks promising.