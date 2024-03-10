In Pics | 5 Happiest Countries in the World (2024)

The Dominican Republic tops the list of "Happiest Countries in the World". This place is famous for its vibrant culture, lively music, and stunning natural beauty.
The second happiest country is Sri Lanka, according to the Global Mind Project’s fourth annual ‘Mental State of the World’ report (conducted by Sapien Labs). From ancient temples to bustling markets, the island nation's beauty mirrors the joy found within its people.
Credit: Instagram/@destination_srilanka
Famous for its diverse cultures and breathtaking landscapes, Tanzania ranks third on the list.
Credit: Instagram/@fahad_fuad
Fourth on the list is Panama. Surrounded by lush rainforests and sparkling waters, the country offers an idyllic backdrop for joyful living.
Credit: Instagram/@visitpanama
From bustling urban centers to serene island retreats, Malaysia is known for its cultural diversity and tropical landscapes and ranks fifth on the list.
Credit: Instagram/@malaysia.truly.asia
(Published 10 March 2024, 01:11 IST)