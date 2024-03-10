JOIN US
Homeworld

In Pics | 5 Happiest Countries in the World (2024)

Here we list the world’s top five happiest countries according to the Global Mind Project’s ‘Mental State of the World’. The list was generated after analysing over four lakh individuals from 71 different countries and evaluating their Mental Health Quotient (MHQ), consisting of 47 aspects of mental health in six main categories; Mood and Outlook, Social Self, Drive and Motivation, Mind-Body Connection, Cognition and Adaptability and Resilience.
Last Updated 10 March 2024, 01:11 IST

The Dominican Republic tops the list of "Happiest Countries in the World". This place is famous for its vibrant culture, lively music, and stunning natural beauty.

Credit: Pexels

The second happiest country is Sri Lanka, according to the Global Mind Project’s fourth annual ‘Mental State of the World’ report (conducted by Sapien Labs). From ancient temples to bustling markets, the island nation's beauty mirrors the joy found within its people.

Credit: Instagram/@destination_srilanka

Famous for its diverse cultures and breathtaking landscapes, Tanzania ranks third on the list.

Credit: Instagram/@fahad_fuad

Fourth on the list is Panama. Surrounded by lush rainforests and sparkling waters, the country offers an idyllic backdrop for joyful living.

Credit: Instagram/@visitpanama

From bustling urban centers to serene island retreats, Malaysia is known for its cultural diversity and tropical landscapes and ranks fifth on the list.

Credit: Instagram/@malaysia.truly.asia

(Published 10 March 2024, 01:11 IST)
India NewsWorld newsSri LankaHappiness IndexPanamaMalaysiaTrendingTanzania

