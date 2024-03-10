In Pics | 5 Happiest Countries in the World (2024)

Here we list the world’s top five happiest countries according to the Global Mind Project’s ‘Mental State of the World’. The list was generated after analysing over four lakh individuals from 71 different countries and evaluating their Mental Health Quotient (MHQ), consisting of 47 aspects of mental health in six main categories; Mood and Outlook, Social Self, Drive and Motivation, Mind-Body Connection, Cognition and Adaptability and Resilience.