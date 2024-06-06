Home
In Pics | Remembering D-Day on its 80th anniversary

Eighty years ago, on June 6, 1944, more than 160,000 Allied troops crossed the English Channel and descended on German-controlled Normandy, marking the beginning of the end of World War II. Here are some photos from that fateful day.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 June 2024, 11:36 IST
Comments

Eighty years ago, on June 6, 1944, more than 160,000 Allied troops crossed the English Channel and descended on German-controlled Normandy, marking the beginning of the end of World War II.

Although Allied forces suffered heavy casualties in the Battle of Normandy and the battles that ensued following the beach landings, they ultimately prevailed in controlling the beachheads, thereby paving the way for more than two million Allied forces to land in France by the end of August 1944.

The rest, as they say, is history.

A LCVP (Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel) from the US Coast Guard-manned USS Samuel Chase disembarks troops of the US Army's First Division on the morning of June 6, 1944.

Credit: Wikimedia Commons/US Coast Guard

HMS Ramillies carrying out a very heavy bombardment in support of the Eastern Flank of the Normandy beachhead during the early stages of the Allied landings, June 6, 1944.

Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Imperial War Museums

The destroyer HMS Beagle, moored off GOLD Area, as landing craft make for the beaches, June 6, 1944.

Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Imperial War Museums

Troops and vehicles aboard an LCT head for the enemy coast, June 6, 1944

Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Imperial War Museums

Commandos coming ashore from amphibious landing craft, June 6, 1944.

Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Imperial War Museums

Troops wading ashore, June 6, 1944.

Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Imperial War Museums

Royal Navy Commandos at La Riviere preparing to demolish two of the many beach obstacles designed to hinder the advance of an invading army, June 6, 1944.

Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Imperial War Museums

