In Pics | Remembering D-Day on its 80th anniversary

Eighty years ago, on June 6, 1944, more than 160,000 Allied troops crossed the English Channel and descended on German-controlled Normandy, marking the beginning of the end of World War II.

Although Allied forces suffered heavy casualties in the Battle of Normandy and the battles that ensued following the beach landings, they ultimately prevailed in controlling the beachheads, thereby paving the way for more than two million Allied forces to land in France by the end of August 1944.

The rest, as they say, is history.