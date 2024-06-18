In Pics | World’s top 10 expensive cities for expats (2024)

Hong Kong tops the list of world’s top most expensive places for expats, according to Mercer’s 2024 Cost of Living survey. From accommodation, travel, food and entertainment, everything has sky-high prices.
Singapore -- best known for its clean environment, safety, and efficient infrastructure -- ranks second on the list. This tropical island has expensive housing, high cost of amenities, and overall expensive lifestyle.
Third on the list is Zurich. This Swiss city offers high quality of life but with expensive real estate, healthcare, and other services.
Another Swiss city Geneva came fourth on the list. The city has a very high cost of living, majorly driven by expensive housing and goods and services.
Basel is the third Switzerland city to feature on the list. This city rounds off World’s top five most expensive cities for expats list, as per Mercer’s 2024 Cost of Living survey.
Sixth on the list is, Switzerland's Bern which also has a super-high cost of living, including housing, transportation, and other general expenses.
Seventh most expensive city for expats is New York . The city is known for its high cost of living and a high cost of services.
London stood eighth on the list. The city boasts a very high cost of living, especially in central areas like Kensington and Chelsea, due to expensive real estate and a high cost of services.
Nassau is a vibrant and bustling city but it comes with a high price tag. The city is ninth on the list.
Los Angeles is known for its fast-paced lifestyle and offers excellent entertainment services. The city rounds off the top ten list of World’s most expensive cities for expats, as per Mercer’s 2024 Cost of Living survey.
Published 18 June 2024, 11:05 IST