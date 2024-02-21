Indian-American NGOs launch $1 million fund to establish digital libraries in underserved communities

Washington: Indian-American non-profit organisations in the US have announced the start of a $1 million (Rs 8.29 crores) fund to establish digital libraries in underserved communities in India.

Christened “Project Umeed”, the groundbreaking initiative to promote education and digital literacy in rural India is being launched in partnership with Teach for Life, India Development and Relief Fund (IDRF), Guru Krupa Foundation and SM Sehgal Foundation.

To be implemented by the SM Sehgal Foundation on the ground in India, Project Umeed will leverage innovative technology and infrastructure to establish fully equipped digital libraries in remote villages, providing schoolchildren and community members with access to computers, internet connectivity, educational software, and digital learning resources, a media release said.