JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Indian-American student dies in Ohio

The Consulate continues to remain in touch with the family and is extending all possible assistance to them, officials said.
Last Updated 01 February 2024, 19:33 IST

Follow Us

New York: An Indian-American student in Ohio has died and police are investigating the case, the Consulate General of India in New York said on Thursday, noting that foul play is not suspected at this stage.

“Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, a student of Indian origin in Ohio,' the Consulate said in a post on X.

Benigeri was a student of the Lindner School of Business, Cincinnati.

"Police investigation is underway. At this stage, foul play is not suspected,” the Consulate said, without divulging any further details of the incident.

The Consulate continues to remain in touch with the family and is extending all possible assistance to them, it said. Benigeri’s family in India has been informed about the tragedy and it is understood that his father is expected to arrive from India soon.

The incident comes just days after Indian student, 25-year old Vivek Saini, was fatally attacked in Georgia state’s Lithonia city by Julian Faulkner.

Another student, 18-year old Akul B Dhawan at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign was found dead last month with signs of hypothermia. Dhawan reportedly went missing in the early hours of January 20 and was found dead almost 10 hours later on the back porch of a building near the university campus in west Urbana in the US state of Illinois.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 February 2024, 19:33 IST)
World newsOhioIndian-Americanstudent death

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT