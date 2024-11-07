Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Indian Americans welcome Donald Trump re-election

“What a great day for America! Let’s take a moment to celebrate. Then begins the hard work to get our country back on track!” said former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 20:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 20:39 IST
World newsUS newsUS Presidential Elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us