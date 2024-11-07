Indian Americans welcome Donald Trump re-election

<p>Washington: Eminent Indian Americans on Wednesday welcomed the re-election of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States and assured to work with him on several issues, including that of the US-India relationship.</p><p>“Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his decisive victory. We are in a golden age of American innovation and are committed to working with his administration to help bring the benefits to everyone,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said.</p><p>“The American people have spoken. Congratulations to President Trump on a strong win. Now, it’s time for the American people to come together, pray for our country, and start the process of a peaceful transition,” former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said.</p>.US President-elect Donald Trump may visit India in 2025 to attend Quad summit .<p>“That begins with Kamala Harris conceding. You can’t just talk about unity in a campaign, you have to show it regardless of the outcome,” Haley said.</p><p>“What a great day for America! Let’s take a moment to celebrate. Then begins the hard work to get our country back on track!” said former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal.</p><p>“It’s almost morning in America,” said Vivek Ramaswamy, a Trump confidant. “Now let’s go save a country,” he said.</p><p>“Congratulations to President Trump. We look forward to working with him and his administration on issues of bilateral importance in the US-India relationship, and on global challenges that the two countries can lead on together,” said M R Rangaswami, founder, Indiaspora, a community engagement platform.</p><p>“Congratulations President Elect Trump! America failed to elect its First Women President again! People have voted for a change to handle border issues, economy, immigration, crime, wars! I respect their choice. We did all we can!” said Ajay Jain Bhaturia, a major fundraiser of the Kamala Harris campaign.</p>.PM Modi dials Donald Trump; H1B visas, trade under lens .<p>New York-based prominent entrepreneur Al Mason said: “God saved Trump from two assassination attempts - there is a reason for the same. Trump is going to be a messiah for the American people and the rest of the world. There will be a very prosperous America, a safer world free of wars. In fact, a golden era begins for the United States of America.” Dr Krishna Reddy, chair of Indian American Friendship Council, congratulated Trump for the super victory. </p><p>“This is the beginning of super US-India relations and together we keep the world safe again. This is the great strength of Indian Americans to build a robust economy again and Indian Americans are a great part of this success,” he said. </p>