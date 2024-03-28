Indian-British writer's book in inaugural Women's Prize for Non-fiction shortlist

New Delhi: Indian-British journalist and commentator Madhumita Murgia's book which explores the impact of AI on human society has been shortlisted for the 2024 inaugural Women's Prize for Non-fiction.

The six books in the shortlist are Murgia's Code Dependent: Living in the Shadow of AI, Thunderclap: A Memoir of Art and Life and Sudden Death by Laura Cumming, Doppelganger: A Trip Into the Mirror World by Naomi Klein, A Flat Place by Noreen Masud, All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley's Sack, a Black Family Keepsake by Tiya Miles, and How to Say Babylon: A Jamaican Memoir by Safiya Sinclair.

"The six books cover a broad range of subjects - from life writing, religion, art and history, to AI, social media and online politics. What links them is an originality of voice and an ability to turn complex ideas and personal trauma into inventive, compelling and immersive prose," a statement said.

The jury was chaired by historian and broadcaster Suzannah Lipscomb and had fair fashion campaigner Venetia La Manna, academic Nicola Rollock, biographer Anne Sebba and author Kamila Shamsie.