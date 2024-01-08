Indian envoy meets Bangladesh PM Hasina, greets on re-election

Dhaka: The Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pranay Kumar Verma on Monday called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and conveyed the greetings on behalf of his country on her re-election and the victory of her Awami League party for the fourth straight term.

According to a PMO spokesman, ambassadors of Russia, China, Bhutan, Philippines, Singapore and Sri Lanka, alongside the Indian envoy, called on the premier at her Ganobhaban residence and pledged continued support of their countries to Bangladesh.

“The envoys extended greetings on behalf of their respective countries and said their support for the new government would continue,” the premier’s deputy press secretary Moahammad Noorelahi Mina said.

Incumbent prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League won 223 seats in the 300-member Parliament in the general elections that were held on Sunday.