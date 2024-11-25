Indian charged for molesting multiple women on Singapore Airlines flight

<p>Singapore: A 73-year-old Indian national was charged in a Singapore court on Monday for allegedly molesting four women while on board a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from the US to Singapore.</p>.<p>Balasubramanian Ramesh is accused of molesting one of the women four times and is said to have targeted the three others once each on the flight on November 18.</p>.<p>He was handed seven molestation charges in a district court on Monday, <em>The Straits Times</em> reported.</p>.Bone-setter held for molesting yoga instructor in Mumbai.<p>Court documents do not disclose if the women were the carrier’s passengers or crew, and they cannot be named due to a gag order to protect their identities.</p>.<p>Balasubramanian is accused of molesting the first alleged victim at around 3:15 am and his second alleged victim about five minutes later during the flight. He allegedly molested the second woman three more times between 3:30 am and 6 am.</p>.<p>He is also said to have outraged the modesty of a third woman at around 9:30 am and allegedly molested the fourth woman at around 5:30 pm.</p>.<p>He is expected to plead guilty on December 13, according to the Singapore daily.</p>.<p>For each count of molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined or caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.</p>.<p>However, Balasubramanian cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old. </p>