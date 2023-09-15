Indian national jailed in Singapore for biting off part of fellow worker’s index finger during scuffle

A scuffle broke out between the pair and Nagooran tried to separate them. Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Cai Chenghan said, "In the midst of the struggle, (Nagooran’s) left index finger inadvertently entered the accused’s mouth. The accused... bit down onto the victim’s finger forcefully and did not let go."

“The accused and the victim then fell to the ground, with the accused still biting down on the victim’s finger,” the Singapore daily quoted the DPP. Ramamoorthy tried to pull Rengasamy away, but he did not loosen his bite.