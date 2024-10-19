Indian navy fast attack craft INS Kalpeni arrives in Colombo

<p>Colombo: INS Kalpeni, an Indian Navy Fast Attack Craft, arrived at the port of Colombo on a formal visit on Saturday, the Sri Lanka Navy said.</p>.<p>The 49-metre-long Car Nicobar class Waterjet Fast Attack Craft (FAC) is manned by a crew of 70 and it is commanded by Lieutenant Commander Jonathan Sunil S Kothari.</p>.<p>Commissioned on October 14, 2010, the ship is named after Kalpeni Island in the Lakshadweep group of islands to the west of Kochi in Kerala.</p>.INS Kalpeni commissioned into Indian Navy.<p>The ship is based at Kochi with the primary role of Coastal Surveillance and Defence. It specialises in anti-smuggling, Vessel Boarding Search & Seizure as well as Search & Rescue operations, a statement from the Indian High Commission here said.</p>.<p>The ship is on a port call from October 19-21, termed as Operational Turn Around. It has brought in essential technical support tools,which will be handed over to the Sri Lanka Navy.</p>.<p>The Commanding Officer, Commander Sunil Kulhari will call on Commander, Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Chinthaka Kumarasinghe during the stay, it said.</p>.<p>During the stay of INS Kalpeni in the island nation, her crew members are expected to visit some of the tourist attractions in the country. </p>