Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Indian-origin businessman shot dead in 'targeted' killing in Canada

Police responded to a report of a shooting on Ridgeview Drive, where they found Sahsi inside a vehicle, suffering from life-threatening injuries, Abbotsford Police said in a statement on Monday.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 07:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 07:49 IST
India NewsWorld newsCanadaShootingLawrence Bishnoi

Follow us on :

Follow Us