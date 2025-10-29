<p>In a suspected "targeted incident," Darshan Singh Sahsi, a 68-year-old Indian-origin businessman was shot dead outside his house in Canada's British Columbia province, according to police and media reports.</p><p>He was reportedly killed on Monday in the province's Abbotsford city.</p><p>Police responded to a report of a shooting on Ridgeview Drive, where they found Sahsi inside a vehicle, suffering from life-threatening injuries, Abbotsford Police said in a statement on Monday.</p><p>"The investigation is still in its early stages, and additional resources have been deployed to support efforts in uncovering the full circumstances surrounding this incident," the statement said. </p>.<p>He succumbed to his injuries despite the lifesaving medical efforts of first responders.</p><p>While the statement did not identify Sahsi, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) later named him as the victim.</p><p><em>ANI</em> reported that Goldy Dhillon, a Canada-based gangster, claimed responsibility for the murder of Darshan Singh Sahsi in a now unavailable Facebook post. He is reportedly connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The authenticity and verification of the post and its claims are being investigated by the authorities involved.</p>.'Bullets can come from anywhere': Bishnoi gang's repeated attacks on Kapil Sharma-owned Kap's Cafe in Canada.<p>In a statement on Tuesday, IHIT spokesperson Sgt Freda Fong said, "Early indications suggest this was a targeted incident and no one else was injured as a result of the shooting.”</p><p>“Investigators are working diligently to determine the motive and the circumstances surrounding the shooting," she said.</p><p>No arrests have been made in the case yet, and the investigation is ongoing.</p><p>Investigators also released a surveillance image of a silver Toyota Corolla involved in the shooting, CTV News reported.</p><p>Police urged anyone with information related to the incident to contact the IHIT.</p><p>According to the <em>Vancouver Sun</em> newspaper, Sahsi operated a textile recycling business called Canam International. The company’s website states that he was the child of a Sikh farmer and grew up in Punjab, and that he served as president of the company.</p>.<p><em>(with agencies inputs)</em></p>