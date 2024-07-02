Indian-origin ‘guru’ sued over sexual assault allegations in UK court

London: An Indian-origin “guru”, who styles himself as the head priest of a religious society in England, is being sued for millions of pounds in the High Court in London this week over sexual assault allegations brought by women who were his former “disciples”.

Rajinder Kalia, 68, is the defendant in an ongoing trial accused of using his sermons and teachings, as well as the purported performance of “miracles”, to unduly influence followers' actions. The claimants in the case, all of Indian origin, had won a previous legal fight two years ago after a judge allowed the case to proceed to trial.

“There are triable issues to be determined in this case, with many of the factual issues being intertwined and subject to the claimants' cases as to the coercive control that the defendant (Kalia) exercised over them,” Judge Deputy Master Richard Grimshaw concluded in June 2022.