Indian-origin tax return preparer sentenced to two years imprisonment for evading his own taxes

“As the owner, he hired, trained, and supervised tax preparers, and continued to prepare returns for customers. He, however, wilfully filed false income tax returns that omitted more than $1.28 million in income, including almost $1.18 million from S&W Amusements, a company that placed coin-operated amusement machines in convenience stores and gas stations and evaded proper assessment of his personal taxes for years 2015, 2016, and 2017,” the statement said.